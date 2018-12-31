REVOLVER LIVE! (55):  PATRICK WANG – A BREAD FACTORY

nach der 20:00 Uhr Vorstellung von A BREAD FACTORY: PART 2 – WALK WITH ME A WHILE Kino Arsenal (Potsdamer Str. 2, 10785 Berlin) Tickets

Patrick Wang im Gespräch mit Revolver-Mitherausgeber Franz Müller und Hannes Brühwiler.

Patrick Wang, geboren in den USA, ist Autor, Regisseur, Schauspieler und Ökonom. Studium am Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Wirtschaftswissenschaften sowie in Musik- und Theaterwissenschaften. Bekannt wurde er mit seinen von der Kritik hochgelobten Filmen In the Family (2011) und The Grief of Others (2015). Sein neuster Film A Bread Factory (2018) besteht aus zwei Teilen – For the Sake of Gold und Walk With Me a While – und erzählt von den Menschen, die für ein alternatives Kulturzentrum arbeiten.

Die beiden Filme werden mit deutschen Untertiteln gezeigt, das Gespräch wird dann in englischer Sprache geführt.

Über die Filme:

A BREAD FACTORY: PART 1 – FOR THE SAKE OF GOLD (3.1.), 20:00 Uhr

A BREAD FACTORY: PART 2 – WALK WITH ME A WHILE (4.1.), 20:00 Uhr

Regie: Patrick Wang, mit Tyne Daly, Elisabeth Henry, James Marsters, Nana Visitor, Janeane Garofalo

USA 2018, 122 min, DCP, OmU

BREAD FACTORY: PART 1 – FOR THE SAKE OF GOLD (3.1.)

Seit 40 Jahren leiten Dorothea und Greta die Bread Factory, ein alternatives Kulturzentrum in einer Stadt nördlich von New York. Dort werden Theaterstücke und Opern inszeniert, es werden Filme gezeigt und Lesungen organisiert. Doch plötzlich droht der Stadtrat die Förderung an zwei hippe Konzeptkünstler aus China zu vergeben. Man möchte zeitgemäß sein und für diese Künstler einen großen Kunsttempel bauen. Im ersten Teil von Patrick Wangs fantastischem Epos A BREAD FACTORY geht es um die beiden Frauen und den Kampf um ihr Lebenswerk. Anstatt einer klar strukturierten Erzählung entfacht Wang jedoch ein geradezu immersives Gewusel zahlreicher Figuren, die alle Teil der Brotfabrik sind. Der Humor, die Wärme aber auch das Verständnis von so komplexen Themen wie Gemeinschaft und Kultur (und was diese vor allem für Jugendliche bedeuten) sind hier sprichwörtlich grenzenlos. In einer Demokratie, so zeigen die Filme, kommt es immer auf jeden einzelnen an und niemand ist eine Insel für sich.

For 40 years, Dorothea and Greta have run the Bread Factory, an alternative cultural center in a fictional small town north of New York. They organize theater and opera productions, film screenings and readings. Suddenly the town council, in an attempt to be modern, threatens to transfer their funding to two hipster concept artists from China to whom they want to build a temple of art. The first part of Patrick Wang’s excellent epic is about the two women and their struggle to preserve what they have built up over their lives. Instead of proposing a clearly structured narrative, Wang plunges the viewer into the maelstrom of eclectic characters who make up the Bread Factory. The humor, warmth, but also understanding for complicated themes such as community and culture (and what these mean for young people) are literally without bounds. In a democracy, as the film shows, every individual counts and no one is an island.

BREAD FACTORY: PART 2 – WALK WITH ME A WHILE (4.1.)

Regie: Patrick Wang, mit Tyne Daly, Elisabeth Henry, James Marsters, Nana Visitor, Brian Murray

USA 2018, 120 min, DCP, OmU – German premiere

Im zweiten Teil folgt Patrick Wang Dorothea und Greta, wie sie Hekuba, ein griechische Tragödie von Euripides, einstudieren. Draußen verändert sich währenddessen die Stadt und es wird seltsam: Die Startup Szene trifft ein (und beginnt in Cafés zu tanzen), Touristen schauen sich die nicht-existierenden Sehenswürdigkeiten an (inszeniert wie ein Musical) und vier Maklerinnen besingen ihre Immobilien. Hinzu kommt, dass die Chefredakteurin der lokalen Tageszeitung plötzlich verschwindet und ihre Arbeit kurzerhand von einer Gruppe Jugendlicher übernommen wird. Der Untertitel diesen zweiten Teils von A BREAD FACTORY könnte nicht passender sein: Walk with me a while. Selten ist man im Kino in den letzten Jahren einem Film so gerne gefolgt wie hier. A BREAD FACTORY ist ein einzigartiges Filmprojekt, dessen Humanismus niemand besser zusammenfasst als eine Regisseurin während eines Q&As: “If you have a soul, you have questions to ask.”

The second part focuses on the rehearsals for the ancient Greek play “Hecuba“ by Euripides. Outside, the town is changing mysteriously: Start-ups spring up (and tech workers start dancing in cafes), tourists turn up to visit non-existing sights (staged like a musical) and four real-estate agents start singing about their properties. Moreover, the editor-in-chief of the local newspaper disappears and a group of young people start doing her work. The subtitle of the second part of A BREAD FACTORY could not be more fitting: Walk with me a while. Rarely has one been in recent years so willing to walk with a film. A BREAD FACTORY is a unique film project whose humanity is best summed up by a filmmaker during a Q&A session: “If you have a soul, you have questions to ask.”